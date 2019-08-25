Menu

Liverpool and Bayern target won’t be leaving for free next Summer as he agrees new contract with a low release clause

Liverpool FC
Posted by

In a world where transfer fees are becoming increasingly ridiculous, it’s understandable why players and clubs would jump at the prospect of signing someone for free. The player can demand higher wages and a big signing on fee but it’s still cheaper for the club than paying an enormous transfer fee.

It looked like Timo Werner would be the latest player to run down his contract and move for free next Summer. A Bundesliga journalist Tweeted in April indicating that Leipzig were expecting the player to reject any contract extension:

The Express linked him with a move to Anfield again the Summer and suggested that he would be available for a knock down price due to his situation.

He’s still at Leipzig and it started to look like he would simply try to run his contract down.

READ MORE: Video: Liverpool loanee scores brilliant goal for Reading to continue impressive form

That’s no longer the case as German news outlet Kicker have announced the player has now agreed a new contract to stay with Leipzig until 2023.

The story does indicate the new deal will include a release clause of around €30m which is staggeringly low when you consider how good a play Werner is.

werner

Werner has agreed a new contract

He’s only 23, a full German international and has scored 51 goals in 94 league games for his club. You can only assume that Leipzig have agreed to this because it’s preferable to losing him for nothing next year.

It will be worth keeping an eye on this next Summer as a move still looks likely.

 

More Stories Timo Werner