Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip expressed his pleasure on scoring against Arsenal yesterday and hopes of scoring more goals this season.

The former Cameroonian international headed the Reds in front at Anfield yesterday before two goals from Mohamed Salah gave the Merseysiders an unassailable 3-0 lead. However, Arsenal managed a consolation thanks to Lucas Torreira.

Matip’s goal yesterday was his second of the season and fifth for Liverpool. The centre-back previously scored in the Community Shield against Manchester City earlier this month. This season is the Cameroonian’s first with the Reds in which he has scored more than one goal.

Matip hopes that he gets to score more goals in 2019/20. As quoted by Liverpool’s official website, the Cameroonian told Sky Sports: “I hope it’s the beginning of [more] goals. I’m happy that I could score. [It was] a good cross and I hope next week maybe another one will be there.”

It won’t be much of a surprise if both Matip and van Dijk get goals this season. The two centre-backs are very good in the air and whenever Liverpool win a corner or any set-piece, they are favorites to get goals.

The Reds are now the only team in the Premier League who have won all their matches so far. Jurgen Klopp’s side are at the top of the table and next take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. Last time Liverpool took on the Clarets in their own backyard, they came from behind to win 3-1 thanks to goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri.