Man City star breaks extraordinary Premier League record during Bournemouth clash

On the face of it Sergio Aguero’s goal to put Man City 1-0 up away to Bournemouth looked like nothing more than the opener in what could be another routine Man City win. If you dig a little deeper it turns out that it resulted in a team mate breaking an impressive record.

Previously it was Mesut Ozil who was the player to achieve 50 assists in the fewest amount of games after it took him 141 matches. This assist means De Bruyne has achieved that in just 123 according to Opta:

50 – Kevin De Bruyne has now made 50 assists in the Premier League, achieving this milestone in the fewest appearances of any player in the competition’s history (123). Exquisite. pic.twitter.com/HMM5p2Q251 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

Even though Man City do score a staggering amount of goals in the Premier League it’s still an outstanding achievement. There is so much talent throughout the side that other players are perfectly capable of creating chances so it’s not like the Belgian is the only play-maker in the side.

Chelsea fans must also be ruing the decision to let De Bruyne leave Stamford Bridge in 2013 after he played in only three Premier League games.

The Belgian star has had a few injury problems to contend with recently but he’s only 28 so if he can stay fit in will be fascinating to see if he can notch another 50 assists in the next few years.

It also shows how good an achievement it is when he’s beaten Premier League legends like Eric Cantona and Dennis Bergkamp to the record.