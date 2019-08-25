Man Utd are reportedly set to have to splash out £22m just to ensure that Alexis Sanchez seals his move to Inter as soon as Monday.

The 30-year-old has had a nightmare stint at Old Trafford after arriving from Arsenal in January 2018, bagging just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

With that in mind, speculation has been rife over his future with United, and it has been long suggested that he is set for a move to Italy to join Inter before the summer transfer window closes.

According to The Sun, that is going to hit the pockets of the Premier League giants hard, as it’s suggested that while Inter are willing to pay around £80,000-a-week of Sanchez’s wages to take him on loan for the rest of the season, that could leave Man Utd with paying the rest of his salary at £425,000-a-week.

That in turn would cost them around £22m for the year while he’s playing for another club, and so it does raise the question over whether or not it’s the most sensible plan from them.

On one hand, it could be best to just offload Sanchez while they can and remove him from the squad if they feel as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is better off showing his faith in the younger options at his disposal.

However, financially that seems like a terrible decision to have to spend so much on Sanchez despite him playing for another club for the rest of this season, while his experience and quality could be key in adding depth and options for Solskjaer to compete on multiple fronts this year.

Man Utd already sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter this summer and never replaced the Belgian international, and offloading Sanchez too without bringing a player in could leave them seriously short up front.