Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that his team is capable of doing better than last season.

After winning a domestic treble last season, the Citizens began 2019/20 by winning their 6th Community Shield title after a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool. The club then started their Premier League title defence by thrashing West Ham 5-0 in their own backyard.

This was followed by an exciting encounter against Tottenham at the Etihad which ended in a 2-2 draw. Manchester City seemed to have won the match through a late goal from Gabriel Jesus but the goal was disallowed by VAR.

Guardiola feels that given how his team played against Spurs, they can do better than last season. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Manchester City manager said: “The way we played against Tottenham showed we can do better than last season. So few games last season (were that good), even Chelsea when we won 6-0, the Tottenham game was better than Chelsea.

Last year we arrived in front of goal and in the first five times we scored four. In football, in all sports, it is like this, but we played better. I think it is impossible to sustain every three days playing the way we played against Tottenham.”

“The emotion of the first game at home, the finalists of the Champions League, the emotion of the players, they were incredibly focused. The problem when you play every three days, you have to lift them. ‘Come on, let’s go guys, it is another one and another one’, but the level was so good. It was incredible, the way we play, so we try to keep going and build up from here.”

There is every chance of Manchester City winning a third Premier League title. Most of their players are at the peak of their careers, particularly Raheem Sterling who will definitely be a heavy favorite to win the Golden Boot this season. Moreover, City have a fully fit Kevin de Bruyne who has so far been impressive and is bound to produce better performances as the season progresses.

Guardiola’s team play their third Premier League match against Bournemouth at Dean Court today. A win will take City to second place in the table.