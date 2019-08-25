Spurs keeping tabs on Championship starlet, Pochettino could go head-to-head with old club in transfer race

Spurs are said to be keeping an eye on QPR and England U20’s star Eberechi Eze, with Southampton also in the hunt for the player.

Eze has shown to be one of the most talented youngsters in the Championship so far this season, with the midfielder proving to be one of the R’s’ key men along with Ilias Chair.

The 21-year-old already has two goals and assist for Mark Warburton’s side in four league outings this term, with the starlet recently adding to his tally against Wigan this weekend.

Eze bagged a goal and an assist against the Latics on Saturday, as he played a key role in helping his side bag their second league game of the campaign.

And now, it seems like the QPR man’s recent form has caught the eye of both Spurs and Southampton if recent reports are to be believed.

As per the Sun, Eze is one the radars of both Spurs and the Saints, something that means Pochettino could end up rivalling his old club in the race to sign the midfielder if the two clubs up their interest in the player.

It’ll be interesting to see how much QPR demand for Eze if either Spurs or Southampton make a move for the midfielder.

Given that he’s arguably the club’s most promising players, we doubt the west London side will be willing to let the youngster leave for peanuts…