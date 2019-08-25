St Mirren vs Rangers preview: Steven Gerrard hands first league start to main Summer signing

Rangers make the short trip to Paisley this lunchtime to take on St Mirren as they look to put the pressure on Celtic who play Hearts later on. There is one notable face in the Rangers line up following his big money Summer transfer.

Filip Helander made his debut against East Fife in the Betfred Cup, but this will be his first league start.

The Swedish international joined from Bologna in Serie A and his fee is believed to be the biggest Rangers have paid since they were liquidated back in 2012. The Daily Record reported the expected fee was around £3.5m.

It was supposed to be a huge signing given his pedigree as a solid defender in Italy and at international level. Rangers were poor at the back last season and it cost them vital games as they eventually finished nine points behind Celtic.

This is a huge chance for the Swede to establish himself as the first choice partner for Connor Goldson. Nikola Katic has been impressive so far in defence this season so Helander needs to play well.

There’s a spot on the bench for another new signing Andy King who joined on loan from Leicester last week.

There’s no guarantee that Steven Gerrard’s men will win as St Mirren come in to the game after an impressive 1-0 victory over Aberdeen last week. The Saints look good at home and there’s some intriguing names in their line up too.

Kyle Magennis is their star man and looks to be another St Mirren midfielder who could follow in the footsteps of John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Stevie Mallan by going on to play at a higher level.

New signing Junior Morais makes the bench alongside Oan Djorkaeff who is the son of the great Youri.

Their main attacking threat will come from Jonathan Obika but Tony Andreu has proven goal-scoring ability from distance and is a good free-kick taker.

You would expect Rangers to win this by a couple of goals but if St Mirren can get in front then it could get interesting.

The game can be seen on BT Sport and kicks off at 12:15.