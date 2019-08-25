Menu

Stats show just how poor this Man United star has been over the past year

It’s funny sometimes how fans can see how awful a player is performing yet the manager still seems to stick with them no matter what. Jesse Lingard has played in over 30 Premier League games since May 2018 and it’s staggering to see just how ineffectual he has been.

This stat shows that if you ignore a slight purple patch in December 2018, Lingard hasn’t managed to score or assist a goal in the past year:

He will turn 27 later this year so he can’t be classed as a young player trying to establish himself anymore. He will need to improve a lot and very quickly if he wants to remain in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

He was awful against Crystal Palace yesterday and was hooked in the 56th minute to be replaced by Mason Greenwood.

Hit touch was dreadful and he offered nothing in defence or attack so his place in the team must be up for discussion now. For an attacking player at Man United, these stats are simply not good enough.

Man United looked ponderous and were punished on the break by Palace who won 2-1 thanks to a late winner.

It’s clear how poor Lingard has been over a long time so it will be interesting to see if he does play against Southampton next week.

Lingard has been out of form for over a year

 

