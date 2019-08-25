Manchester United winger Daniel James scored his second goal of the season against Crystal Palace but his celebration had mixed reactions from the club’s fans.

The Red Devils registered their first defeat of the season by losing 1-2 at Old Trafford. This was the club’s first league defeat to the Eagles since May 1991.

Palace opened the scoring after 32 minutes thanks to Jordan Ayew. Manchester United had a glorious opportunity to equalise in the 70th minute when they won a penalty. However, Marcus Rashford missed the target.

The Red Devils eventually managed an equaliser in the 89th minute thanks to a curled strike from James who netted his second goal for the club in only his third appearance. The Welshman celebrated his goal in a manner similar to that of Kylian Mbappe. Eventually, Rashford and Anthony Martial had to tell him to carry on with the game. Crystal Palace eventually won the game thanks to a late goal from Patrick van Aanholt.

Many Manchester United fans took to Twitter to criticise James for his celebration. One user named @MUnitedChris said: “I love Dan James to bits but his celebration today makes me wonder if he has the right Mentality to be a United Player”. Another said: “I like James, but don’t be deluded. James even celebrated that equaliser goal. He still needs to learn about winning mentality as a Manchester United player.”

Can’t believe the state of Daniel James celebrating his late equaliser knowing full well that Palace would go and score a winner just a couple of minutes later ?? #MUFC #CPFC — Ruari (@ruaricornford10) August 25, 2019

No offense @Daniel_James_97 but celebrating a goal when chasing a game isn’t gonna help you win the fans. Posting videos of ur goal on insta when we lost the fucking game is just piss taking. Win games then celebrate.#MUNCRY #MUFC #woodwardout #GlazersOut — Promel Rahman (@MoRahman88) August 24, 2019

Why is Daniel James celebrating a potential draw with (all due respect) @CPFC at home? Patrick Van Aanholt — AE (@AaronofEllis) August 24, 2019

However, there were some who defended the Welshman’s celebrations and instead, lauded the player for his goal and his performances throughout the match.

Watching Daniel James living out what must seem like a dream is one of the most heartwarming things in football. No-one should be giving him stick for celebrating a goal, he put his shift in and thought he’d just saved a point in a game gone wrong. pic.twitter.com/vdKdEMzI7Q — FootYouthTalent (@FootYouthTalent) August 25, 2019

Don’t understand why everyone is so bothered by @Daniel_James_97 celebrating after he scored an absolute screamer #mufc #MUNCRY — Chris? (@United_Vibes_) August 24, 2019

James scored a terrific goal but given that there was still time left, he should have been focused on getting a win rather than celebrating. However, he’s still young and has the senior players to guide him as the season progresses.

The Welshman could well turn out to be a crucial player for Manchester United this season. After yesterday’s defeat, the Red Devils are 5th in the Premier League table. Their next match is against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.