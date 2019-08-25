World famous actor and WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has responded to Ipswich star James Norwood’s ‘People’s Elbow’ goal celebration.

Similarly to Championship side Bristol City, League one outfit Ipswich Town use hilarious goal celebration posts on their social media channels whenever a player scores.

This weekend Ipswich forward James Norwood fired the ‘Tractor Boys’ into the lead against Bolton with a penalty, the club’s Twitter account proceeded to post a video of the star doing The Rock’s infamous ‘People’s Elbow’ move.

The post has since gone viral, catching the attention of Dwayne Johnson. ‘The Rock’ acknowledged the celebration by replying to Norwood with the message “Good form brother.”

Norwood pulled off the move to perfection, the striker removed elbow pads just like The Rock did before even proceeding to run off the ropes.

Check out the Rock’s reaction to Norwood’s gif celebration below:

Even the WWE picked up on Norwood’s exciting celebration:

The Rock was recently revealed as the world’s highest-paid actor – ahead of the likes of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Will Smith. As per Forbes the former wrestling star has netted a whopping €89.4m so far this year.

Norwood has been on fire so far this season, scoring 4 goals in 5 League One games.

For all his achievement on the pitch in his career, Norwood will never forget getting the seal of approval from The Rock.