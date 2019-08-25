Superstar Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for Barcelona vs Real Betis this evening, the Frenchman equalised for the Catalan giants with a tidy finish.

In the 41st minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Betis, former Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for his new club.

Griezmann put the ball into the back of the net after an inch-perfect cross from Sergi Roberto, the Frenchman lunged forward to poke the ball past the goalkeeper.

Griezmann’s international teammate Nabil Fekir handed Betis the lead in the 15th minute of the clash with this excellent finish.

Check out Barcelona’s equaliser below:

It seems as though Barcelona are in safe hands with the Frenchman in the absence of superstars Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the 28-year-old can lead the side’s attack in the future. According to Barcelona’s official website, they paid €120m to secure the prolific striker’s services.