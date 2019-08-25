Barcelona extended their lead against Real Betis to 3-1 after this goal from academy graduate Carles Perez, the ace fired the ball into the goal with a fine strike.

In the 56th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Betis, La Masia academy graduate Carles Perez extended the Catalan giants’ lead with this strike.

The 21-year-old used an exquisite touch to take the ball past Betis’ defenders after a pass from Nelson Semedo, the attacker then rolled the ball into the bottom corner of the goal.

You can see just how much the strike meant to the youngster.

Check out Perez’s goal below:

What a moment this is for Perez.