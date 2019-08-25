Video: Burnley catch Wolves cold with brilliant volley from distance

Wolves have had a brilliant week after a draw with Man United and beating Torino in the Europa League but they are up against it in their game with Burnley today.

The long punt forward is typical of Burnley’s play but Ashley Barnes struck an outstanding volley which left the keeper with no chance:

It might be expected that Wolves could struggle after playing two huge games already this week but many expected them to get the better of Sean Dyche’s men this afternoon.

A win could see Burnley go as high as third in the league.