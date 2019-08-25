Menu

Video: Harry Wilson scores world class free kick to get Bournemouth back into match vs Man City

AFC Bournemouth Manchester City
Harry Wilson scored a truly exquisite free kick for Bournemouth today, as he got the Cherries back into their clash against Man City.

With the scoreline sitting at 2-0 to Guardiola’s side, Bournemouth were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box after Callum Wilson was fouled by one of Man City’s players.

His namesake then stepped up the free-kick, as the Liverpool loanee crashed it into the top corner, leaving Ederson with no chance!

Pick that one out!

