Video: ‘He’s a true Red’ – These Liverpool fans react to Fekir’s excellent finish vs Barcelona for Real Betis

Liverpool FC
Some Liverpool fans were over the moon when they discovered that former target Nabil Fekir handed Real Betis the lead vs La Liga giants Barcelona with a fine finish.

Barcelona were stunned in the 15th minute of their clash with Real Betis this evening, the La Liga champions conceded after this fine finish from former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir.

Fekir ran onto an excellent through ball before firing the ball into the back of the net from a difficult angle.

Ernesto Valverde could come under pressure if Barcelona fail to win tonight, the Catalan giants were set back in their La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao last week.

Check out Fekir’s opener below:

Take a look at some reaction to the Frenchman’s opener:

Fekir was inches away from a move to Liverpool before a deal fell through, the ace even completed his first interview with the Reds:

Fekir wasn’t the main man at Lyon last season and the chance to move to a big club went away this summer, the attacking midfielder is a real talent and it will be great to see him make a name for himself in Spain.

