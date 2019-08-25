Some Liverpool fans were over the moon when they discovered that former target Nabil Fekir handed Real Betis the lead vs La Liga giants Barcelona with a fine finish.

Barcelona were stunned in the 15th minute of their clash with Real Betis this evening, the La Liga champions conceded after this fine finish from former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir.

Fekir ran onto an excellent through ball before firing the ball into the back of the net from a difficult angle.

Ernesto Valverde could come under pressure if Barcelona fail to win tonight, the Catalan giants were set back in their La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao last week.

Check out Fekir’s opener below:

GOOOOOAL NABIL FEKIR !!!!! 1-0 pour le Betis ! #FCBBSC pic.twitter.com/mkZmWmMMjz — S ? Football (@SnFoot_) August 25, 2019

Fekir scoring against Barcelona, he is a true red inside #BarcaBetis pic.twitter.com/67vf5gbm3V — NFuruhaug?? #6 (@NFuruhaug_) August 25, 2019

Take a look at some reaction to the Frenchman’s opener:

Liverpool messing with Barca’s heads that much even players who we failed to sign are scoring against them. Great finish from Fekir — Joe (@joe_in_espana) August 25, 2019

Liverpool pulled the plug on Fekir so he could join Betis and cause Barca even more suffering — Lola (@NotASlapper) August 25, 2019

No Knees Fekir continuing Liverpool’s punishment of Barca ? — 6Gods (@Dec10Smith) August 25, 2019

Liverpool legend Fekir scores against Barca ?? — ?????? (@p_manjeel) August 25, 2019

Liverpool legend fekir scores for Betis against barca — JERH!FREY (?_?) (@stoic_jeff) August 25, 2019

Fekir was inches away from a move to Liverpool before a deal fell through, the ace even completed his first interview with the Reds:

Proof that Nabil Fekir really did do his Liverpool interview ? pic.twitter.com/ZNHgXWfjUa — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 27, 2018

Fekir wasn’t the main man at Lyon last season and the chance to move to a big club went away this summer, the attacking midfielder is a real talent and it will be great to see him make a name for himself in Spain.