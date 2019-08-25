Left-back Jordi Alba extended Barcelona’s lead against Real Betis this evening with a lovely finish, the superstar made it 4-1 after a pass from Sergio Busquets.

In the 60th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Betis, left-back Jordi Alba fired the ball into the back of the net after one of his trademark attacking runs.

Barcelona have been unstoppable since coming out for the second-half, you wouldn’t have thought that the side were 1-0 down at the end of the first-half when you see the team flowing like this.