Ovie Ejaria is making the most of his loan move to Reading as the Liverpool ace was on the mark again in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

As noted by the Royals on their official site, they sealed a last-minute deal for the 21-year-old on transfer deadline day and will be delighted that they did so.

Ejaria spent the second half of last season on loan at the Madejski Stadium, bagging just one goal in 16 appearances. However, he’s already doubled his tally this time round with his second goal in just four games.

As seen in the video below, it was a brilliant goal too as he was involved in the build-up play with some excellent passing and movement off the ball before producing a finish to match it.

Liverpool confirmed on their site at the time of his departure that the move is expected to become a permanent one next summer, but judging from the quality that he’s displaying so far this season, they may live to regret that decision.