Video: ‘No end product’ and ‘Bolasie in disguise’ – These Liverpool fans react to Arsenal star Pepe’s ‘pathetic’ dribble past Virgil Van Dijk

Some Liverpool fans were furious with the claims that Arsenal superstar Nicolas Pepe dribbled past stalwart Virgil Van Dijk, here’s how they reacted.

In the opening minutes of yesterday’s mammoth Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, marquee summer signing Nicolas Pepe appeared to dribble past Reds defensive rock Virgil Van Dijk.

The so-called dribbled ended an insane run by Van Dijk in which no players managed to dribble past the Dutchman.

Liverpool fans weren’t ready to give up the centre-back’s impressive record just yet and have since uploaded a clip of the incident – whilst also describing how it shouldn’t be classified as a successful dribble.

Take a look at the video of the moment below:

Check out some reaction to the incident:

I think it’s fair to say that the entire situation has been blown out of proportion, Pepe seemed to run past Van Dijk which is a bit different to him actually dribbling past the Dutchman.

We can’t believe how much it’s rattled both sets of fans.

