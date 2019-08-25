Some Liverpool fans were furious with the claims that Arsenal superstar Nicolas Pepe dribbled past stalwart Virgil Van Dijk, here’s how they reacted.

In the opening minutes of yesterday’s mammoth Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, marquee summer signing Nicolas Pepe appeared to dribble past Reds defensive rock Virgil Van Dijk.

The so-called dribbled ended an insane run by Van Dijk in which no players managed to dribble past the Dutchman.

Liverpool fans weren’t ready to give up the centre-back’s impressive record just yet and have since uploaded a clip of the incident – whilst also describing how it shouldn’t be classified as a successful dribble.

Take a look at the video of the moment below:

This is the 'dribbled past' moment rivals fans are so happy about lmao. Van Dijk comfortably has him under control, doesn't commit and waits for Pepe to make a mistake which he does. pic.twitter.com/dF3sLg3Vxv — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) August 25, 2019

Check out some reaction to the incident:

Took Virg a few minutes to let the little one play, then put him safely in his pockets for the rest of the day.. — Chris (@WH33LZ1) August 25, 2019

Pepe was so happy going past Van Dijk that he left the ball behind ? — HumHum (@avaqas) August 25, 2019

Shades of Lukaku with that ball control ?? #Pepe — Chris (@SoulstarWhitey) August 25, 2019

That it? I wouldn’t call it being passed as VVD caught up to him. Really pathetic. — Peter (@fedr15) August 25, 2019

Funniest part about that, he tackled himself ? — VVD?? (@HassnaYNWA) August 25, 2019

Bolasie in disguise — Salahzar (@Aaron_Remedy) August 25, 2019

How is that dribbled past unless pepe jus did it for the sake of winning a 30m sprint vs vvd. No end product nor did pepe managed to get himself into a scoring position. Vvd comfortably caught up n Pepe eventually lost the ball. Moment of danger only lasted 1/2 a second. — bernard lee yook mun (@bernardleeym) August 25, 2019

Van Dijk wasn’t even in 3rd gear when he recovered the ground. Rarely needs to even get into 2nd gear — Bobby Hanson (@johnmatrixxx) August 25, 2019

@kingjakecp here is Pepe dribbling past VVD. Not even 2 seconds later big virg is back in front and in control ? — steve connor (@mrconks) August 25, 2019

Rest and stop celebrating dribbles that leads to nothing. — . (@t4trizzy) August 25, 2019

I think it’s fair to say that the entire situation has been blown out of proportion, Pepe seemed to run past Van Dijk which is a bit different to him actually dribbling past the Dutchman.

We can’t believe how much it’s rattled both sets of fans.