Video: Stunning Barisic free-kick puts Rangers ahead

Rangers were finding it difficult to break St Mirren down and it was beginning to look like The Saints might be able to take something from this game.

Step forward Borna Barisic who scored a fantastic free kick from distance to give Steven Gerrard’s men the vital breakthrough.

It looked like James Tavernier might fancy taking it but the angle was perfect for the left-footed Croatian to find the top corner.

Barisic has often looked suspect defensively but his set-pieces and crossing ability are fantastic as demonstrated again with this goal:

Bannnnnnnnggggg 1-0 Barisic come on let's go pic.twitter.com/4yOtku5y5J — August 25, 2019

If Rangers can go on to win the game it will put the pressure on Celtic to get a win against Hearts later on.