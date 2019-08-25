Menu

Video: Stunning pass and thumping Joelinton finish gives Newcastle the lead against Spurs

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Newcastle seem to get a lot of good results against Spurs and it looks like Steve Bruce could get his first points of the season this afternoon.

Christian Atsu took out the Spurs defence with a lovely chipped pass and Joelinton took a heavy touch but adjusted well to thunder it first time past Hugo Lloris.

It’s the Brazilian’s first Premier League goal since arriving this Summer:

You would expect Spurs to pile the pressure on in search of an equaliser but Steve Bruce’s men have plenty of pace to hit on the counter attack.

 

More Stories Joelinton