Video: Trademark Callum McGregor strike from distance puts Celtic 2-0 up

Celtic FC
Posted by

When Callum McGregor gets the ball in space about 25 yards out it’s becoming a fairly safe bet that the ball will end up in the back of the net.

His goal this afternoon put Celtic 2-0 up against Hearts and should ensure they go into next week’s Old Firm Derby on top of the table.

He’s given far too much room by the Hearts defence and he picks his spot and thumps it past the keeper:

Despite often playing a bit deeper in the Celtic midfield, that goal is 37th goal for Celtic in 228 games.

 

