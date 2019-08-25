Antoine Griezmann registered his first assist for Barcelona with this pass to Arturo Vidal, the Chile star made it 5-1 to complete the rout against Real Betis.

Arturo Vidal managed to get on the scoresheet for Barcelona this evening against Real Betis, the Chile international made it 5-1 to the Catalan giants less than three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Ernesto Valverde’s side launched a trademark fast-paced counter-attack and Antoine Griezmann slid the ball into Vidal’s path and the midfielder blasted the ball into the top corner.

The goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this.

Check out Vidal’s strike below:

Barcelona looked near unstoppable going forward tonight – and this was without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, just imagine how clinical they could be when the superstar pair are back.