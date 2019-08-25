Menu

Video: West Ham’s Jordan Hugill produces ‘miss of the season’ for QPR vs Wigan

West Ham’s Jordan Hugill could only hold his head in his hands after missing a glorious opportunity for loan club QPR, the forward made up for the blunder with a goal.

Moments after coming on in the 67th minute of QPR’s Championship clash with Wigan, West Ham loanee Jordan Hugill missed a glorious chance to extend Rangers’ lead.

The forward, on loan from West Ham, somehow managed to miss a completely empty net from the goal line

Fortunately, Hugill made up for the error by securing QPR’s 3-1 victory with a strike in the 81st minute.

Check out the miss below:

Here’s some reaction to the strike:

Mistakes happen to the best of players, Hugill’s response shows just how much of a class act he is:

Hugill has scored three goals for Mark Warbuton’s side in just five Championship matches, the forward looks to be a real handful for defenders and West Ham fans will be pleased with his progress.

