West Ham’s Jordan Hugill could only hold his head in his hands after missing a glorious opportunity for loan club QPR, the forward made up for the blunder with a goal.

Moments after coming on in the 67th minute of QPR’s Championship clash with Wigan, West Ham loanee Jordan Hugill missed a glorious chance to extend Rangers’ lead.

The forward, on loan from West Ham, somehow managed to miss a completely empty net from the goal line

Fortunately, Hugill made up for the error by securing QPR’s 3-1 victory with a strike in the 81st minute.

Check out the miss below:

Hugill miss today ?. Got another goal though pic.twitter.com/n0CPuSBICL — West Haime United (@scotthaime) August 24, 2019

Jordan Hugill ? What. A. Miss ? pic.twitter.com/pxUx5cM85e — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 25, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the strike:

Chair & Eze were very good second half & Hugill could easily have had a hatrick today – an unbelievable miss from a yard or two out which must be an early contender for miss of the season. But of course slots home a beauty for goal 3. #QPR — g?z (@GRDHoops) August 24, 2019

Hugill has just put an effort over the bar from three yards… with an open goal. Miss of the season #wafc — Greg Farrimond (@GregFarrimond) August 24, 2019

Near impossible to miss that ? — IrishDoyle (@DubhlinnAllOver) August 25, 2019

It was harder to miss. ??? — Sonny (@AdilSonny) August 25, 2019

We may have seen the miss of the season already. Jordan Hugill's first touch after coming off bench for QPR. Watch it later…he's managed to hit it almost vertically over from a yard out. Rangers lead 2-1. — Hector Nunns (@senornunes) August 24, 2019

Fair play to Hugill for the goal – superb strike but you’d have to go back to 88 with Dean Coney at Pompey to see a worse miss than Hugill’s today? #QPR @paulfinney1969 — Brad woodbridge (@bwoodbridge33) August 24, 2019

Mistakes happen to the best of players, Hugill’s response shows just how much of a class act he is:

Erm…. less said about the miss the better ? Main thing is that the boys dug in and we came away with the 3 points! And to eventually get on the scoresheet is always good!! pic.twitter.com/sbmKCIDKlB — Jordan Hugill (@JordanHugill) August 24, 2019

Hugill has scored three goals for Mark Warbuton’s side in just five Championship matches, the forward looks to be a real handful for defenders and West Ham fans will be pleased with his progress.