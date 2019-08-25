Menu

Video: “VAR hates Man City” – these fans react to abysmal decision as VAR goes against Guardiola’s side again

AFC Bournemouth Manchester City
VAR was brought in to hopefully prevent this kind of thing happening. We thought every decision would be perfect and the game would be improved.

Unfortunately when the video system fails to overturn something obvious, it becomes even more contentious.

VAR was already unpopular with City fans and this decision has only gone on to make things worse:

Silva is clearly caught quite heavily on the foot but nothing was given. These fans took to twitter to express their dissapointment:

Clearly VAR has added to the controversy rather than eliminating it so far.