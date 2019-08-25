VAR was brought in to hopefully prevent this kind of thing happening. We thought every decision would be perfect and the game would be improved.

Unfortunately when the video system fails to overturn something obvious, it becomes even more contentious.

VAR was already unpopular with City fans and this decision has only gone on to make things worse:

Silva is clearly caught quite heavily on the foot but nothing was given. These fans took to twitter to express their dissapointment:

Var hates man city — ?????? ?? (@nb_tobby) August 25, 2019

The inconsistencies against City with VAR is a joke. I thought it was there to eliminate errors? It’s getting silly. #ManCity #BOUMCI — Pete (@_Pete1894) August 25, 2019

I’m still confused by VAR. We have a penalty checked, it’s “clear and obvious” and they don’t give it? ???#VAR #ManCity — Adam? (@amtfifa) August 25, 2019

Seriously what’s the point of VAR after that Man City penalty denial? As clear as day a pen and not given. Why the hell could they not see what I saw. A joke. — Dylan Prendergast (@MrXathon) August 25, 2019

Clearly VAR has added to the controversy rather than eliminating it so far.