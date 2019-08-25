Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde decided to leave Arthur Melo out of his starting XI take on Real Betis today, as the Blaugrana go in search of their first win of the new La Liga season.

Barca suffered an opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao last week, with the club now set to take on Betis in an attempt to secure their first three points of the campaign.

Valverde has named a very different line-up compared to what we’re used to, with Griezmann, Perez and Rafinha starting in attack in the absence of Messi, Suarez and Dembele.

Barca are stating with their usual back five of Ter Stegen, Pique, Lenglet, Semedo and Alba, a decision from Valverde that’ll surely install their fans with confidence.

However, one call from Valverde that hasn’t pleased fans is the one to leave out Arthur, who only recently returned to first team training following an extend pre-season due to his participation in the Copa America.

All of De Jong, Roberto and Busquets have been chosen to start in the middle of the park over the Brazilian, a decision that has left some fans less than happy…

Where is Arthur ffs — Abdullahi??? (@abdu73042589) August 25, 2019

No Arthur? WTF? — Dude ?? (@QueBottler) August 25, 2019

No arthur ? maaa chudayw valverde ki — ????????? (@PrasaannaG1) August 25, 2019

WHERE IS ARTHUR — Amxya (@Amxya2) August 25, 2019

Did Arthur stop playing football? — It's Bab'Ngema to you. (@Mxo__R) August 25, 2019

did Arthur hurt anyone? — PICKLE NAHLA (@ldkmaybee) August 25, 2019

Arthur???????????? — Depressed barca fam (@Jackideology) August 25, 2019