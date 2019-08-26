With just a week to go until the transfer deadline, AC Milan are reportedly lining up two key deals involving Angel Correa and Merih Demiral.

The Rossoneri slipped to a hugely disappointing defeat in their opening game of the new Serie A season, suffering a 1-0 loss at Udinese on Sunday.

In turn, that could spark them into life on the transfer market to bring in more reinforcements for coach Marco Giampaolo, and it appears as though two names in particular are on their radar.

As reported by Sport Mediaset, there has been a major breakthrough in their pursuit of Correa, as it’s suggested that an agreement has been found with Atletico Madrid and that a deal is now close to being done.

It’s noted that Milan have offered €40m plus a 30 percent resale clause, and that Atleti have ultimately lowered their demands and are ready to do a deal.

Time will tell if it now goes through as planned for the 24-year-old, as he could find himself plying his trade at the San Siro before long.

Meanwhile, respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Milan are set to meet with Juventus on Tuesday to reignite talks over defender Demiral.

The Rossoneri had been linked with the Turkish centre-half earlier this summer, but they went on to sign Leo Duarte from Flamengo.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the only solution that they want for the backline, as Di Marzio has suggested that they’re ready to offer €35m for the 21-year-old and so it remains to be seen if Juve can be convinced over an exit in their discussions this week.

Demiral only joined Juve this summer, but with Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani all at the club too vying for a starting place, it remains to be seen if the former Sassuolo defender is the one to go as they look to trim the squad.

As seen in his tweet below, Di Marzio later added that Juve’s preference is to sell Rugani, but should a move to Roma fail to materialise, that would be a major boost to Milan’s hopes of landing Demiral.