Mesut Ozil’s agent has reportedly insisted that he will stay at Arsenal this summer despite speculation suggesting that he could move on.

The 30-year-old has yet to feature for the Gunners this season, having missed the opening game of the new Premier League campaign due to security concerns following an incident outside his home.

SEE MORE: Boost for Tottenham: Key figure in contention to return to face Arsenal in derby clash

However, despite seemingly being involved in full training leading up to the Liverpool showdown at Anfield last weekend, Ozil was not selected in the squad by Unai Emery.

In turn, that led to The Sun reporting that the former German international could be set to move on with the Arsenal boss seemingly snubbing him and raising doubts over his role in the side this season.

Competition for places has increased after the arrivals of Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos, and so it does ask the question as to whether or not Ozil fits into Emery’s plans moving forward.

According to Turkish Football though, his agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, has told them that Ozil will stay at Arsenal this summer and will therefore seemingly fight for his place in the Arsenal starting line-up.

There is no doubt that the former Real Madrid ace possesses a huge amount of quality and experience, but his troubles with consistency and performing in the big games have let him down over the years and has led to Emery leaving him out of such clashes since he arrived in north London.

However, it seems as though he will be staying until January at least, but perhaps if he remains a bit-part player on the bench in the coming months, it could force him to reconsider his position and future at Arsenal.