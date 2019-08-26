Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has reportedly agreed a transfer to Real Sociedad that could go through today, according to journalist Kike Marin.

As seen in the tweet below, Marin claims this deal looks close and that Monreal has personally given the green light to the potential deal.

La @RealSociedad puede cerrar hoy lunes el acuerdo con @Arsenal para fichar a @_nachomonreal quien ha dado su ok a la operación. Mon… Real ? #Arsenal #RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/UCyopwC1Xd — Kike Marin** (@Kike_Marin_) August 26, 2019

This seems a slightly risky move by Arsenal, with Monreal showing himself to be a solid performer for the club down the years at either left-back or centre-back.

The experienced Spaniard may, however, be past his best now and set to fall down the pecking order due to the summer signing of Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

Still, that only leaves Unai Emery with Sead Kolasinac as backup to Tierney, with the Bosnian a rather less convincing performer at the back for the north Londoners.

Arsenal had a busy summer of spending before the Premier League transfer deadline, so it perhaps makes sense that they now need to make sales while the transfer window remains open elsewhere in Europe.