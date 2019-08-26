Man Utd have reportedly been dealt an injury blow as it’s been suggested that Luke Shaw faces a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men slipped to their first defeat of the season at the weekend, losing 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace.

With Solskjaer already short of quality depth in key positions, the last thing that he needs is to be dealt injury blows so early in the season after a setback.

However, according to talkSPORT, that’s exactly what he now faces as it’s been claimed that Shaw will be ruled out for up to a month with the hamstring injury sustained on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the first half against Palace, and so it’s expected that Ashley Young will now deputise for him if the touted timeline above is accurate.

Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian are perhaps alternative options, but given Young’s experience, it’s likely that Solskjaer will see him as a more reliable choice to fill in until Shaw returns.

Nevertheless, it is a blow as the England international had seemingly put his fitness woes behind him and given the defensive qualities he possesses coupled with what he offers going forward, it’s a setback for Man Utd to lose him.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils offer confirmation on the recovery timeline, but the report would certainly suggest that it isn’t an issue that he can recover from in time for the clash with Southampton on Saturday.

With the international break to follow hat though, that will give Shaw time to recover without having to miss significant playing time.