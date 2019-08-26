Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly receive good news as Dele Alli is expected to return to face Arsenal this weekend.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at home to Newcastle Utd on Sunday, which ended an impressive start to the Premier League season.

Pochettino saw his side start with a win over Aston Villa before picking up a point away at Manchester City, but he’ll have to get a response out of his players following the setback at the weekend.

In order to have the best possible chance of bouncing back, the Argentine tactician will hope to have as close to a fully fit squad as possible at his disposal, and according to The Telegraph, he could be in line for a boost with Alli set to return to action.

It’s noted that the 23-year-old has been sidelined so far this season due a hamstring injury he suffered in the summer, and given the nature of the problem, Tottenham were seemingly keen to avoid aggravating the problem which could in turn lead to a more significant spell on the sidelines.

However, it’s suggested that Alli will be available when Spurs travel to the Emirates on Sunday evening, although it remains to be seen how big a part he plays.

It seems like a big decision to make given the magnitude and nature of the game with it being a north London derby, and so there could be an argument to suggest that Tottenham would be better off allowing him time to recover over the international break.

That said, the report goes on to note that Alli is expected to also be included in the England squad, and so Pochettino will hope that his star man can come through this weekend and the break without suffering any fresh setbacks while rediscovering top form immediately.