Chelsea are reportedly set to offer Tammy Abraham a new contract worth £100,000-a-week as he continues to cement his place in the senior squad this season.

The 21-year-old has been forced to bide his time and gain experience elsewhere since coming through the youth ranks at Chelsea, with loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa.

SEE MORE: Frank Lampard desperate for Chelsea star to skip international duty

After bagging 26 goals in 40 appearances last season to spearhead Villa’s successful promotion bid, Abraham has been given a chance to shine for Chelsea this season under Frank Lampard.

It appears as though he’s ready to repay that faith after scoring a brace in the 3-2 win over Norwich last weekend, and there could be even more good news for him off the pitch.

According to The Telegraph, Abraham is set to be offered a new contract which will secure his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, while also doubling his wages to see him earn £100,000-a-week.

It comes despite the fact that he still has three years remaining on his current deal, and so evidently Chelsea have big plans for him moving forward and want to avoid any uncertainty or unhappiness on his part.

Perhaps slightly influenced by their transfer ban, Lampard has gone with youth this season and has given some of the club’s academy products a chance with Abraham and Mason Mount standing out in particular.

If Abraham can build on his decisive performance at Carrow Road, it will make the contract push from Chelsea look like a very sensible move, as he’ll be desperate to now build on that and continue to score goals regularly for his boyhood club.