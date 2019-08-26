Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has earned the praise of pundit Garth Crooks as he made his team of the week.

The 21-year-old had a fine game for the Blues this weekend, scoring twice against Norwich City to secure a 3-2 win – Frank Lampard’s first victory since returning to the club as manager this summer.

It was a big call for Lampard to keep his faith in Abraham over the more proven Olivier Giroud, but the England international showed why he’s long been thought of as a big prospect with two well-taken strikes at Carrow Road.

Crooks was certainly impressed, admitting Abraham now looks to have a chance of making it at Stamford Bridge, despite having previously had his doubts about the youngster.

“I must be honest, I never thought that Tammy Abraham was a Chelsea player. That was because I always saw Chelsea as a top-four team,” Crooks wrote on BBC Sport.

“Frank Lampard has seen something in this kid and Abraham looks like he is prepared to walk over broken glass for Lampard. Provided that allegiance remains intact, Abraham has a chance of making it at Chelsea.

“His first goal against Norwich was brilliantly instinctive, while his second was taken like a player who is growing in confidence. Abraham can now put that penalty miss in the Super Cup well and truly behind him and the trolls can take a running jump.”

Chelsea fans will hope Crooks is right, with this team in need of someone to step up and score more goals after the exit of Eden Hazard over the summer, while recent striker signings like Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain flopped and have since left.