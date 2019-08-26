Andros Townsend wasn’t impressed with the Crystal Palace Twitter admin after a cheeky dig at Man Utd stalwart Ashley Young was posted.

As seen in the tweet below, the Eagles decided to post a clip of Wilfried Zaha causing Young all sorts of problems during the 2-1 win at Old Trafford at the weekend.

With the way that social media is, it unsurprisingly went viral and earned plenty of responses from fans loving the skill shown by the Palace star that left Young red-faced.

However, Townsend wasn’t impressed as he hit back at his own club’s account for ridiculing an experienced player like Young while ignoring the fact that he ultimately went on to block the cross.

It sparked a mixed reaction with many opting to troll Townsend over his response, while others agreed with his assessment of the tweet.

Nevertheless, it’s a brave move to publicly hit out at how your own club handle a situation like this one on social media…