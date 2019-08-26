Deal Imminent: Atletico expected to sign €60m Spanish international striker this week

It’s always fascinating when you look at a player’s former clubs and wonder if that really happened or has someone made a mistake. According to reports, a former Bolton player is about to sign for Atletico Madrid.

According to Sport, Atletico Madrid are expected to complete the €60m signing of Rodrigo from Valencia in the next 48 hours. It was expected after the striker was left out of the Valencia squad at the weekend that he would be moving on.

He’s a quick and hard working player who should be a perfect fit for Diego Simeone’s team.He could also help to fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho rejects other offers as he eyes huge return to a former club

Rodrigo will be known to some Premier League fans for a loan spell with Bolton back in 2010. He was only able to manage one league goal in 17 games and it didn’t look like he was destined to go on to play for Spain.

He’s never been truly prolific in his career but he did manage to score 16 league goals for Valencia in the 2017/2018 season so Atletico will be hoping to get that kind of return from him.

He’s made 17 caps scoring five goals for Spain since making his debut in 2014.

He should be a good signing but Atleti fans may be concerned about a potential front two of Rodrigo and former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata. Both are hard working players but they don’t tend to score a lot of goals.

The story from Sport also goes on to suggest that this move may create a domino effect that sees Angel Correa complete his move to AC Milan.