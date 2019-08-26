Tottenham are reportedly worried about losing star playmaker Christian Eriksen for as little as £30million before the end of the summer.

Spanish clubs can still make signings until September 2nd, and Eriksen has two suitors from La Liga as Atletico Madrid join rivals Real Madrid in the running, according to the Daily Star.

The Denmark international has been a key player for Spurs for a number of years now, and the Star claim his value was as high as £130m earlier in the summer.

However, the north London giants now face losing Eriksen for possibly £100m less than that as they now look in a very weak negotiating position.

The Daily Star claim Tottenham still hope to get as much as £50m for the 27-year-old, but are aware it could be more like £30m as time is running out to cash in on him at all.

Eriksen will be a free agent next summer and clubs may increasingly feel they would be willing to wait to sign him for nothing in a year’s time if they can’t get a very generous price for him now.