Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could reportedly still secure a move to Roma as the switch is still alive according to reports in Italy.

The 30-year-old has yet to feature this season, and with the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back, it looks unlikely that he’ll be able to secure regular playing time this year.

In turn, an exit could appeal to him, although perhaps there is an argument to suggest that Liverpool should keep hold of him in order to have enough quality depth and cover just in case of injuries to compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, it has been suggested that the path for an exit is still open before the deadline in Italy on September 2, as Roma are still in with a shout of signing the Croatian stalwart.

It is reiterated though that he has a €25m price-tag, and the Merseyside giants will not budge from that valuation. In turn it remains to be seen if the Giallorossi are willing to splash out to add experience and quality to Daniel Fonseca’s backline.

The capital club saw Kostas Manolas leave for Napoli this summer, but did bring in Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta to help shore things up at the back and fill the void.

However, their defensive frailties were exposed on Sunday in their first game of the new Serie A season, conceding three goals in a 3-3 draw at home against Genoa.

With that in mind, it would suggest that they would be wise to try and get a deal done for Lovren to help add some solidity and steeliness at the back to add more balance to the side.