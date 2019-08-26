Video: Antoine Griezmann produces bizarre glitter celebration for Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann scored a stunning goal for Barcelona against Real Betis last night, and followed it up with an elaborate glitter celebration.

Watch below as the France international goes over to one of Barca’s social media guys on the side of the pitch to collect glitter in the club’s colours.

According to the Daily Mirror, this was a nod to basketball star LeBron James, who does a similar celebration, except with chalk.

Griezmann will hope Barcelona fans enjoyed the celebration, but they’ll no doubt have enjoyed his goals even more as he shows himself to be a quality summer signing from Atletico Madrid.