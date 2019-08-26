Menu

Video: “BTEC Mustafi” – Manchester United summer signing Harry Maguire trolled by some fans over poor piece of play

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United new-boy Harry Maguire didn’t have the most convincing game against Crystal Palace this weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered their first defeat of the 2019/20 season.

Fans will have expected better from the England international, who wasn’t really alert to the danger when Jordan Ayew raced through to score the opening goal.

MORE: Manchester United star’s potential transfer away thrown into doubt after key development

As well as that, Maguire didn’t look as comfortable on the ball as he’s got the reputation for being, with the video above doing the rounds on Twitter today as fans mock the former Leicester City man.

More Stories / Latest News

The 26-year-old can be seen trying to bring the ball out from the back, but appears worryingly clumsy on the ball before giving it away in a dangerous area.

Is this a bit harsh from a player still settling in at a new club, or is Maguire being shown up as one of the most over-hyped and over-priced centre-backs in Europe?

More Stories Harry Maguire