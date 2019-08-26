Huge blow for Barcelona in Neymar chase as two PSG stars pick up injuries

Another day, another twist in the Neymar transfer saga. Every time it looks like a deal could actually be done something else happens that sets everything back. Reports today suggest two PSG players picked up injuries and it means Neymar might not be allowed to leave.

The Express reported that Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani picked up injuries in their weekend victory over Toulouse. Get French Football News have since tweeted to say that Mbappe may be out for up to a month:

Kylian Mbappé out for up to 1 month with muscle tear (LP) https://t.co/urRENPUb5v — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 26, 2019

The Express report also picks up on some comments made by ESPN journalist Gab Marcotti which indicate this may have implications for Neymar if he still wants to return to Spain.

Marcotti said: “Thomas Tuchel says that if Neymar’s going to go, he needs other guys in. The clock is ticking, and it’s ticking even more now. The Neymar situation is clear, he’s doing everything he can to leave. But it’s really, really difficult to do the deal.”

The Express report still continues to link Neymar with a return to Spain with either Real Madrid or Barcelona but as the transfer window draws to a close it does make the transfer look more unlikely.

They say he wants a return to Barca but it might actually suit him better to make the move to Madrid.

Barcelona already have an outstanding front three of Messi, Suarez and Griezmann so there’s not actually room for him in the team at the moment.

Real Madrid are having a mini crisis after a poor pre season and a home draw at the weekend so Neymar’s signing could give them a boost and allow them to kick on this season.

The only thing for sure is there will undoubtedly be several more twists in this story before the window closes next week.