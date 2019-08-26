Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Reds legend and pundit Jamie Carragher over comments he made about not giving Sadio Mane much of a rest.

Mane has been one of Liverpool’s most in-form players in 2019 and certainly looks close to undroppable right now, even if there is an argument that he could do with a bit of a break at some point soon.

The Senegal international didn’t have much of the summer off due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, and he’s gone straight back into the thick of it for Klopp’s side at the start of this season.

Carragher raised the point of Mane possibly needing a rest in his column in the Telegraph, but Klopp was seemingly unimpressed by the former defender’s comments.

“Mane has become so important that Klopp is reluctant to leave him out and let him have a rest,” Carragher said.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, Klopp responded: “I would love to hear Jamie Carragher if I had left Sadio out.

“The punditry is a world class business – I have to think about if I don’t do that after my [management] career, because you can say whatever you want and you always put a finger in something.

“I think if I am 100 per cent right then Sadio doesn’t have to go away on international duty with his national team after Burnley which will help him, and then after that we have a full week to prepare the next opponent.”

The German tactician clearly feels Carragher is merely putting out an opinion as part of his job, though one imagines that lack of depth in his squad might hurt him at some point later in the season.