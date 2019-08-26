Menu

“Wasted opportunity” – Manchester United slammed over “clueless” transfer decision by these angry fans

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans are not at all happy with their club’s decision not to pursue the transfer of Bruno Fernandes this summer.

The Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder has Red Devils fans talking again after three assists in one game against Portimonense.

MORE: Manchester United transfer target given £45million asking price after becoming very upset at Barcelona

Many are comparing Fernandes to Jesse Lingard, who continues to be a regular starter for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side despite no goals or assists so far this season.

A bizarre recent report from the Mail claimed Man Utd scouts were unconvinced by Fernandes’ passing, so decided not to go for him – and it’s fair to say that already looks a pretty poor decision.

While there’s no doubt the Portugal international is playing in a much weaker league at the moment, he’s surely shown he could be an upgrade on someone like Lingard, who offers very little to this United side.

Here’s some angry reaction below from MUFC fans as they witness Fernandes showing them what they missed out on this summer…

