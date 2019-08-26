Manchester United fans are not at all happy with their club’s decision not to pursue the transfer of Bruno Fernandes this summer.

The Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder has Red Devils fans talking again after three assists in one game against Portimonense.

Many are comparing Fernandes to Jesse Lingard, who continues to be a regular starter for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side despite no goals or assists so far this season.

A bizarre recent report from the Mail claimed Man Utd scouts were unconvinced by Fernandes’ passing, so decided not to go for him – and it’s fair to say that already looks a pretty poor decision.

While there’s no doubt the Portugal international is playing in a much weaker league at the moment, he’s surely shown he could be an upgrade on someone like Lingard, who offers very little to this United side.

Here’s some angry reaction below from MUFC fans as they witness Fernandes showing them what they missed out on this summer…

Today, Bruno Fernandes had more assists (3) in 90 minutes than Jesse Lingard has had in his last 37 games. pic.twitter.com/3MgFdC7CSq — UtdArena. (@utdarena) August 25, 2019

He got more assists in one game than Lingard will get in a year. Our midfield is terrible, we lack creativity and struggle to break teams down – Bruno would definitely help with that. And he was literally begging for a transfer to England. What a wasted opportunity. — Marcin (@Cinkiewicz7) August 25, 2019

We kept lingard and didn’t get Bruno fernandes because ‘he gives the ball away too much’, our board are so clueless. — SilkyPhilJones (@PhilSilky) August 24, 2019

Just a reminder that Fernandes was snubbed because this clueless board thinks Lingard will peak this season. Absolutely ludicrous. — Jack (@WazzaEra) August 24, 2019

3 assists for Bruno Fernandes last night and WANKER WOODWARD didn't sign him? CLUELESS HE NEEDS THE SACK #WoodwardOut #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/JvRDnbAsFi — DublinRed7 (@CelticRed7) August 26, 2019

Not signing Bruno Fernandes is going to haunt us this entire season #MUFC — Ashish Jain (@ashish_j94) August 26, 2019

