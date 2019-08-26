Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez had been expected to complete a transfer to Inter Milan, but Anthony Martial’s injury may put that in doubt.

United are now waiting for scan results to reveal how bad the France international’s problem is before deciding on sanctioning Sanchez’s sale, according to the Guardian.

The report claims that talks over Sanchez moving to Inter were expected to resume today as the two clubs iron out the final details for the move to go through.

Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may surprisingly find himself needing the Chile international if Martial’s injury ends up being a serious one.

MUFC are already a little light up front as it is, with Romelu Lukaku also being sold to Inter earlier this summer without Solskjaer being able to bring in a replacement.

Although Sanchez has largely been very poor in his time at Old Trafford, it would surely be suicidal for United to let him go at this point if Martial is out for an extended period.

The 30-year-old may well have received an unlikely lifeline with the Red Devils.