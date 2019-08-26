Ivan Rakitic’s future at Barcelona looks in serious doubt as he reportedly becomes very unhappy with life at the club.

The Croatia international’s future has been up in the air for much of the summer transfer window, and it now looks as though he could be edging closer to an exit from the club.

According to Don Balon, Rakitic has become ‘very upset’ after being left out of the team against Real Betis last night, with no explanation from manager Ernesto Valverde.

The report goes on to say Barcelona are now ready to sell the 31-year-old for around £45million, which could be of interest to Manchester United if he’s still around in January.

The Red Devils were linked with Rakitic by the Daily Record and Don Balon earlier in the summer, though the deadline for Premier League clubs to sign players has now been and gone.

Still, if Barca cannot find a buyer for Rakitic from elsewhere in Europe this summer, one imagines Man Utd could revisit this potential deal as they’re yet to sign a replacement for Ander Herrera after his move to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.