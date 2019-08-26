Anthony Martial was seemingly singled out by former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as too mentally weak to play for the club.

The France international has no doubt has his ups and downs during his time at Old Trafford, but he failed to build on a hugely promising start made under Louis van Gaal before Mourinho replaced the Dutchman after his first year at the club.

Martial perhaps now has an opportunity to get back to his best, but the Times claim Mourinho wanted to sell him and replace him with Ivan Perisic.

The report explains that the Portuguese tactician felt Martial was too sulky and too easily affected by any minor setback.

In fairness, while Martial has been a fan-favourite for much of his Man Utd career, one imagines there’d be at least some Red Devils supporters who would agree with that perception of the 23-year-old.

Despite moments of brilliance, the former Monaco man does seem incapable of putting together a consistent run of form, and has made minimal impact in big games for some time now.