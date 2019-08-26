Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is another player who could follow Alexis Sanchez out of the club before the end of the summer transfer window in Europe.

Although the deadline has passed for Premier League clubs to make signings, they can still sell any unwanted names, and Rojo surely fits the bill in that respect.

The Argentine has struggled in his time at Old Trafford and is now being linked with AC Milan and others by the Guardian.

If Sanchez gets his move to Inter Milan, then the United pair could both be on their way to the San Siro in the next few days in what would surely be the best thing for all involved.

Neither player has been good enough for Man Utd and seem unlikely to be involved in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the season ahead.

Harry Maguire joined to bolster United’s defensive options this summer, pushing Rojo further down the pecking order.

The Guardian also link the 29-year-old with Monaco and Marseille.