Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to green light the loan departure of Alexis Sanchez within the next 72 hours.

Inter Milan have been linked strongly with Sanchez, and it seems he could soon be cleared to make the move to the San Siro despite Man Utd’s rather worrying lack of depth up front, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils have already also sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter this summer, and didn’t manage to bring in a replacement before the transfer deadline for Premier League clubs.

And while Sanchez has flopped spectacularly in his time at Old Trafford, it could be a mistake to let the Chile international go now when Solskjaer has so little in the way of backup behind Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

United would not be able to replace Sanchez and Lukaku until January, by which time it may well be too late to save their season.

MUFC finished sixth in the Premier League last season and it would be hard to argue they’re any stronger now with these player departures, even if Harry Maguire looks a significant signing in defence.

Solskjaer’s side have already made an unconvincing start, dropping five points in their last two games, so it will be interesting to see if the Norwegian tactician definitely does go ahead and let Sanchez go.