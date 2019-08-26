Video: “Lifetime contract ASAP” – These Liverpool fans love incredible moment from Joel Matip against Arsenal

Liverpool defender Joel Matip showed his world class ability as he somehow got back to prevent a golden chance for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the weekend.

See the video below shared from LFC’s official Twitter account, with Matip showing great pace to deny what looked a huge opportunity for Aubameyang as he was put clean through on goal.

PAAAAAAACE ? A brilliant recovery tackle from big Joel Matip ? pic.twitter.com/UhrGJOGN8I — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 26, 2019

Unsurprisingly, loads of Reds fans are absolutely loving this from the Cameroonian, and some want him given a lifetime contract for his efforts.

Here’s some reaction from Liverpool fans on Twitter…

