(Photo) Neymar drops possible Barcelona transfer hint on Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has no doubt raised a few eyebrows by liking Antoine Griezmann’s post on Instagram.

The Brazil international continues to be linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid by El Chiringuito and others, and this little bit of a social media activity perhaps points towards him angling for a move to the Nou Camp.

See the post above as Griezmann celebrates his brace in Barca’s win over Real Betis, while the screen grab below shows Neymar liking it.

While it may be an innocent show of appreciation towards a top player at his old club, Neymar surely knows the kind of attention a stunt like this is going to get…