Real Madrid are reportedly expected to beat Barcelona to the transfer of Neymar, with the player’s presentation possibly set for this Thursday.

That’s the bold claim made by Spanish outlet Diario Gol, as they suggest Barcelona have been unable to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

This could give the advantage to Real, with Diario Gol claiming Los Blancos have agreed a five-year contract with Neymar worth €35million a year.

If this proves accurate, it’s a huge boost for Los Blancos, who look in need of strengthening up front as they continue to struggle to replace club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar is one of the finest footballers on the planet on his day, and seems an ideal fit for Madrid’s style of play.

The Brazil international notably played for Barcelona before his move to PSG in 2017, so this proposed switch to the Bernabeu would be a controversial one if it goes through.

The player himself, however, will surely just be pleased to escape PSG after a difficult couple of years at the Parc des Princes.