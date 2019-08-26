Nigel Adkins in frame to be new Huddersfield Town manager

Former Southampton and Hull City manager Nigel Adkins is reportedly in the frame to take over as Huddersfield Town boss.

Jan Siewert was recently sacked by the Terriers after a dreadful record of just one win with the club since he took over back in January.

Mark Hudson is in temporary charge of Huddersfield, but Adkins could be in next at the John Smith’s Stadium in what would be a smart appointment of an experienced coach.

Adkins has managed in the Premier League and seems a very safe pair of hands for the Championship.

The 54-year-old is out of work after leaving Hull at the end of last season and has come close to taking over at Huddersfield before, according to reports.

Adkins also has the benefit of being familiar with Huddersfield’s new head of football operations David Webb, as they worked together at Southampton.